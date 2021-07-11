VIDEO: Shruti Haasan feeding fried chicken to BF Santanu Hazarika and jamming over it is unmissable

Though they have not confirmed their relationship officially yet, Shruti Haasan and Santanu are truly and madly in love with each other and their social media posts are proof.

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika's latest video is a perfect example of the couple 'who eats yum food together, stays together'. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself enjoying good food with Santanu. She wrote, "Those who eat together stay together...this is a normal evening with free food oh and we also love fried chicken." One can see, Shruti is feeding fried chicken to Santanu and the two are also jamming over it. Aren't they super adorable and no filter couple on social media?

In the video, Shruti Haasan also shares her plan of starting a YouTube channel where she can post videos of her eating food. From sharing goofy photos to stepping out for lunch and grocery shopping, Shruti and Santanu are inseparable and are enjoying every bit of their company. The duo has been sharing glimpses of their fun activities on Instagram and it is all things cute. Though they have not confirmed their relationship officially yet, Shruti and Santanu are truly and madly in love with each other and their social media posts are proof.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up on the most asked question about her dating Santanu. To this, she replied, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

