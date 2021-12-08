VIDEO: Shruti Haasan gets a head massage from sister Akshara and they are too cute to be missed

Sisters Shruti and Akshara Haasan have set sibling goals on Instagram yet again with their new video. Shruti shared a video of her baby sister Akshara giving her head message and it is all things cute. From posting photos of each other on social media to spending time on holidays, Shruti and Akshara have always flaunted their love and bond.

They might be living separately in different cities but they make sure to take some time out to be with each other. The Haasan sisters recently visited Chennai to meet their father and actor Kamal Haasan who tested positive for COVID-19. Kamal Haasan is admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and is recovering.

A few days ago, Shruti shared a few selfies with her sister and captioned it, "Not without my thangachi @aksharaa.haasan #mumbai #vibes #sisters."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has a couple of OTT shows releasing soon. She also has Prabhas starrer Salaar, being helmed by Prashanth Neel.

She has also teamed up with NBK for an untitled film, which is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

