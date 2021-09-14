VIDEO: Shruti Haasan is a happy girl as she enjoys annoying director Prashanth Neel on sets of Prabhas' Salaar

The pan Indian actor Prabhas and KGF Director Prashanth Neel, are collaborating for the first time for an upcoming pan Indian film titled Salaar. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady of the film. The team of Salaar is currently shooting for the fourth schedule in Mumbai.

Shruti Haasan, who landed today in Mumbai, has begun shooting for the film. The actress, who is super active on social media has been keeping her fans updated about everything from the sets. Recently, she shared a video and revealed her favourite hobby on the sets of Salaar. It is to annoy the shy and composed director Prashanth Neel.



.@shrutihaasan On The Sets of #Salaar With @prashanth_neel Sir. "Annoying One of My Fav Directors is one of my Favourite Things to Do". #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/FF1uB1Mi6z — Mass SeetiMaarr (@RakeShPrabhas20) September 14, 2021

In the video, Shruti shared, one can see her slyly capturing Prashanth Neel and leaving him in splits with laughs. Indeed Shruti loves annoying the director as previously too, she shared a picture and called herself a legend as she has managed to make him laugh.

In August, the team of Salaar including lead actor Prabhas and Shruti Haasan wrapped a 10 or more day long schedule in Hyderabad. Although, the film is officially scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, the team is making sure to shoot whenever it is possible to wrap up.

Also Read: Mohanlal joins hands with director VA Shrikumar Menon for Mission Konkan

Salaar is touted to be an underworld action drama and features Prabhas in a dark, violent role. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur.