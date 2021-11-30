VIDEO: Shruti Haasan spotted as she returns with beau Santanu Hazarika after visiting Kamal Haasan in Chennai

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan recently tested positive for Covid-19 post his US trip. The Vishwaroopam actor is currently admitted to a private hospital and is recovering well. Kamal Haasan's daughter and actress Shruti Haasan rushed to Chennai to be by her dad’s side at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.

The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport today morning as she returned after visiting her father in Chennai. One can see, Shruti and her beau Santanu Hazarika are sporting an all-black look as they make their way out of the airport. Though Haasan continues to be in quarantine for the treatement, Shruti wanted to be by her dad’s side by just being present at the hospital.

Check out the video below:

Also Read: Shruti Haasan shares health update of Kamal Haasan post hospitalising due to COVID 19: He is recovering well

Earlier, Shruti took to Twitter and thanked fans for prayers and support. "Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !!" Shruti Haasan tweeted.

Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth recently called up Haasan to check on his health. He even wished him a speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Shruti is gearing up for the release of Salaar opposite Prabhas and a web series on Amazon Prime which she is headlining.