VIDEO: Shruti Haasan touches father Kamal Haasan's feet at Indian 2 event; says 'I am a musician today because of him'

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan shared a video that showcased love and respect for Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan at the Indian 2 audio launch event.

By Subhrajit Saha
Updated on Jun 03, 2024  |  12:02 PM IST |  1.6K
Check out below how Shruti Haasan showcased love and respect for Kamal Haasan at Indian 2 audio launch event
Shruti touches father Kamal Haasan's feet at Indian 2 event and pays heartfelt tribute (PC: Shruti Haasan Instagram)

Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, is set for its highly anticipated release on July 12, 2024. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a grand audio launch event at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. 

At the star-studded event on June 1, actor-singer Shruti Haasan performed a medley of Kamal Haasan songs. The Salaar actress shared a few glimpses from her performance alongside a heartfelt note. 

Sharing gratitude for her father, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, she wrote, “What a night was so honoured to perform a tribute to @ikamalhaasan my dear Appa at the massive Indian 2 audio launch! Always happy to see him smile when I sing because so much of why I am the musician I am today is because of him” 

Shruti Haasan shares a glimpse from Indian 2 audio launch event: 


Wishing good luck to the entire team of Indian 2, she added, “Wishing the entire team of Indian 2 the best of the best of success and @anirudhofficial you kill it every single time with your incredible music! You are pure  and the soundtrack is beyond!”

The photographs in the Instagram post feature the singer-actress performing on stage in front of a packed house. A video in the post sees a heartwarming moment of her seeking blessings from her father Kamal Haasan by touching his feet. 

Apart from Shruti Haasan's performance, Arjith Shankar, Shankar’s son, gave a stellar dance performance. Aditi Shankar performed a mix of songs from Shankar’s previous films. 

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy also performed at the event


At the mega audio launch of Indian 2, the stage was packed with the film's cast and crew, including Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Brahmanandam. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson, and actor Silambarasan TR also attended the audio launch.

Celebs who attended Indian 2 audio launch event



Credits: Shruti Haasan Instagram
