VIDEO: Simbu breaks down during his speech at Maanaadu event; Says he is facing a lot of issues

Silambarasan TR AKA Simbu's Maanaadu is finally set to release on November 25. The film got postponed multiple times due to the pandemic and was gearing to hit screens for Deepavali 2021, in a clash with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal-Arya's Enemy. However, the makers of Simbu starrer postponed the date to November 25. Ahead of the big release, Maanaadu teamed hosted a promotional event today attended by the entire cast and crew.

During his speech at the pre-release event of Maanaadu, STR broke down into tears while sharing that he is facing a lot of issues but all he needs is love and support from his fans. "I'm facing lots of issues and problems. They are making it really hard for me. I'll take care of them but you take care of me," the actor said after he stopped his speech briefly.

Take a look at the video:

Probably, the actor is addressing the issue of receiving death threats. A distributor named Arulpathi was allegedly trying to stop the shooting of his upcoming film. Silambarasan TR's dad T Rajendra had said Katta Panchayat is responsible for his son's film's delay.

Meanwhile, directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is a sci-fi thriller based and will see Simbu in never seen before avatar. His transformation for the film is incredible. Co-starring SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, Maanaadu also has Premgi Amaren, Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekaran in supporting roles.

Also Read: Maanaadu: Silambarasan TR's 7 minute scene is going to be high on emotions, Venkat Prabhu spills the beans