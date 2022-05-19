VIDEO: Sivakarthikeyan watches Don with fans in Hyderabad; Rocks semi-formal look again

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don has released in theatres on May 13 and has been getting a thumping response from the audience. Last night, the actor visited a theatre in Hyderabad and watched Don with the moviegoers. He kept his look for the outing semi-formal with a printed shirt and trousers.

This project which is set against the backdrop of a college has Sivakarthikeyan playing a young college student and the fans are in awe of the star's recent avatar.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Helmed by first-time director Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. SJ Suryah is also seen in a significant role in the flick. Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music for the movie. The composer has worked with Sivakarthikeyan for the seventh time in this flick.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions, the film has camera work by KM Bhaskaran and editing by Nagooran.

In the meantime, Sivakarthikeyan is currently occupied with director Rajkumar Periaswamy's next. Backed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India, the venture is tentatively titled SK21. Recently the makers announced that Sai Pallavi will be the female lead in the drama. The makers even posted some pictures of the Shyam Singha Roy actress with Kamal Haasan and others as they welcomed her on board.

Sivakarthiekyan and Sai Pallavi will be sharing the screen space for the first time in SK21. It is believed that the film will either be a period drama or a superhero vehicle.

Also Read: Rashmika shares a happy 'Mandanna family' pic with parents & sister; Says 'you guys bring this smile for us'