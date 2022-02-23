VIDEO: Smitten by Samantha’s desi avatar, fans throng her car during a store launch in Telangana

Samantha made quite an entrance today, as she appeared for a store launch event in Nalgonda , Telangana. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a traditional zari saree, statement choker necklace, and jhumkas. As Samantha stepped out of the car, the crowd went berserk and thronged her vehicle. Flaunting her smile, Samantha even greeted her fans with namaste as she stepped out.

For her latest appearance, the star went the traditional way with bindi and hair tied in a sleek bun. The actress looked every inch beautiful in the ethnic getup. As soon as the pictures from the event surfaced on social media, Samantha’s supporters and other celebrities lauded the actress for her mesmerizing appeal. All seem smitten by the subtle beauty of the actress. In fact, the actress also shared the pictures on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Nalgonda you have my heart”.

Coming to her next releases, Samantha is presently shooting for her science fiction thriller Yashoda . Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the film also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj in the supporting cast.

Samantha will also play the lead in the films Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Both the films will release soon. Apart from these, the star will also be making her foreign film debut with the project titled Arrangements of Love. Adapted from a book, the film will be directed by Philip John.