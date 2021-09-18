VIDEO: Suriya urges students to not give up their lives: 'I failed in exams too, they don't determine destiny'

Tamil actor Suriya, has been one such actor who is always vocals when it comes to students and examinations. The actor yet again shared a video and urged students to not take their own lives due to exams and results. He reminded everyone that exams doesn't determine their lives. He reminded students that they are loved by their family and friends.

The actor began the video with the poem ‘Achamillai, achamillai, acham enbathu illaye (I have no fear over anything) written by Tamil poet Subramania. Suriya said in the video, All students should live without fear and with confidence, as a brother I humbly appeal to you. An exam is not bigger than your life. If you are depressed, please approach the people who you are close with, like parents, teachers, friends and let yourself out. Fear, anxiety, dejection and depression are things which disappear after a while. But suicide, the decision to your end your life is a life time punishment to your parents who love you. Don’t forget this,”

Suriya also shared his experience of poor performance in exams and said, “I have failed in all the exams which I have appeared in. Have scored humiliatingly low marks. And I can say this as someone who associates with you: Life is not just about scores and exams. There is a lot to achieve. To understand and love you, there are a lot of people. If we have confidence and courage in ourselves, everyone can win in life, and achieve big.”

This video comes after almost 3 to 4 students did suicide due to the fear of marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in Tamil Nadu. This is not the first time, Suriya previously also voiced his opposition to the NEET exams and the pressure they put on students.