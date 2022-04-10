VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia gives fitness & fashion goals; Does heavy weight training in grey athleisure

Tamannaah Bhatia lives by the rule ‘no pain, no gain’. The Baahubali star has shared another inspiring update from her daily routine. Taking to Instagram, she posted a workout video from her gym session. She was seen indulging in some intense weight training to maintain her toned physique. The F3 star opted for a grey co-ord athleisure for her day at the gym. This latest clip was captioned, “You have it, don’t hide it”.

Many times, Tamannaah Bhatia keeps motivating her millions of fans with such social media posts. The diva constantly urges people to take care of their health and work on self-growth. Her Instagram feed is flooded with workout videos and pictures, that give fitness goals to several across the country.

Now, from personal to professional commitments, Tamannaah Bhatia will next make an appearance on the silver screens with her comedy ride, F3 on 27 May. She will be seen alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada in the upcoming sequel to the 2019 blockbuster drama, F2: Fun and Frustration. She will also play the lead in Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam. Satyadev has been paired opposite the actress in the film. The movie is the remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail.

Apart from this, Tamannaah Bhatia is presently shooting for her next with Madhur Bhandarkar. The Hindi drama titled Babli Bouncer, is set in Asola Fatehpur, known as the 'bouncer town' of North India. The project further stars Saurabh Shukla and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

