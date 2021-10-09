VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia gives glimpse of her intense workout as she flaunts her toned body

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in South, who is known for acting prowess and dancing skills. She is an active social media user and often shares amazing pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans. The Sye Raa actress uploaded a video of herself from the gym this morning as she gave a sneak peek into her rigorous workout session.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of lifting heavyweights. Clad in Khakhi joggers and teamed up with a black coloured bralette with matching shoes. The actress can also be seen flaunting her toned midriff as she workouts. She is known to be an avid fitness lover and we get proof for the same in her latest picture.

Watch the video here: