VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia says 'wakey wakey' as she shells fitspiration with intense workout on Friday morning

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses and has showcased her acting prowess in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood too. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and often shares amazing pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans. Apart from acing her acting and dancing skills, Tamannaah Bhatia is an avid fitness lover. Today, the actress shared a sneak peek into her Friday morning routine and it serves as a perfect fit fitspiration one needs.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek video as she began her Friday morning intense workout session. The actress is shelling out major fitness inspo and is also reminding us to get out of bed and sweat it. In the video, she can be seen doing lunges in athleisure wear.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Tamaanaah Bhatia has some amazing projects lined up as of now she is basking in the success of her recently released film Seetimaarr, along with Gopichand.

The actress, who is reprising 's role in the Andhadhun Telugu remake film Maestro, co-starring Nithiin and Nabha Natesh has released today on Hotstar. She also has Telugu movies F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. Tamannaah is also busy hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu.