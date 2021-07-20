VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia uses THIS easy morning beauty hack for her glowing skin; Says 'Works wonders'

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a video to give a glimpse into her morning skin ritual, which she promised to work wonders. Check it out.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the South film industry. Other than great acting chops and mesmerizing dance moves, she is known for having flawless skin, who can slay no makeup look to perfection. Well, although we all want such no makeup skin, a lot goes on behind it and Tamannaah gave a glimpse into it. The actress shelled an easy yet wonderful beauty hack and called it 'Beauty Hacks By Tammy.'

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a video, where she can be giving out an easy morning beauty ritual she follows. It is an ice water beauty hack. In the video, the Baahubali actress put her face in ice cold water and said it helps in reducing puffiness. Tam looks extremely beautiful in her normal skin, which is pure goals. She also said in the video that she uses this hack whenever she couldn’t have a great sleep because of work schedule or stress.

Sharing the beauty hack video for her flawless skin, Tamannaah wrote, “Ice ice baby! Here’s my quick and easy go-to morning ritual for reducing the puffiness. Trust me, it works wonders!#BeautyHacksByTammy #IceAllTheWay #tryit.”

Also Read: Ram Charan pens an lovely birthday note to his wife Upasana; Her reply to 'Mr C' will melt your heart

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia is presently basking in the success of the web series November Story. She is also awaiting the release of the upcoming sports drama Seetimaarr bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi. The actress is reprising ’s role in the telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro with Nithiin. Tamannaah is also hosting the cooking show, Masterchef Telugu.

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Share your comment ×