VIDEO: Telugu actor Navdeep gives hilarious response to trolls asking about his marriage plans

Tollywood actor Navdeep has been grabbing a lot of attention for his gym photos and well-toned physique. However, one toughest question that he always faces on social media is regarding his marriage. Yet again, fans trolled him asking about his marriage. One of his fans asked about his wedding plan while the other advice that he should settle down as his hair are turning grey.

Reacting to trolls, Navdeep has released a video and it is as hilarious as it could be. In the video, he says, "If the beard is white, one should trim it and not marry." His clean-shaven look, as well as video, is going viral on social media.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Navdeep will participate in the OTT version of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Navdeep had already been part of Bigg Boss earlier but it remains to see if he agrees to be back on the reality show. Reportedly, he is being paid a hefty amount to be on the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the reality will probably be launched by the third week of February.