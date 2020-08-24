  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Video of Thala Ajith and Shalini going for a casual shopping goes viral; WATCH

In the video, one can see Thala Ajith and Shalini in casual outfits as they enter their car. It has now taken over the internet as fans are sharing it across all social media platforms.
10833 reads Mumbai
Video of Thala Ajith and Shalini going for a casual shopping goes viral; WATCHVideo of Thala Ajith and Shalini going for a casual shopping goes viral; WATCH

A while ago, a video of Thala Ajith and Shalini surfaced online, in which they were seen in a hospital apparently when they visited their close aide. Now, a new video has surfaced, in which Thala and Shalini can be seen entering a car as they leave for a casual shopping. In the video, Shalini can be seen in a brown kurta, while Ajith can be seen in blue shirt and black denim pants. As soon as the video made its way online, it started going viral with fans of the actor sharing it across all social media platforms.

A couple of months back, Ajith made the headlines after he donated Rs 1.25 crore to the state government, central government, and to FEFSI for COVID 19 as a relief fund. The actor also deposited Rs 2.5 lakh into the bank account of Film Journalists’ Association to help them combat the lockdown situation. It goes without saying that the entertainment industry is one of the most affected ones due to the lockdown, as almost all shootings of movies have been brought to a halt. Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai has also received a blow as the shooting was halted.

Also Read: Dhanush shares a funny tale about his sons as they get into an argument over actor's Tshirt; Take a look

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. His next film, titled Valimai, is also directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. While no official confirmation has been made yet about the film’s cast, it is reported that the film will have Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi as female leads. Valimai will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports.

Watch the video:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement