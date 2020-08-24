Video of Thala Ajith and Shalini going for a casual shopping goes viral; WATCH

In the video, one can see Thala Ajith and Shalini in casual outfits as they enter their car. It has now taken over the internet as fans are sharing it across all social media platforms.

A while ago, a video of Thala Ajith and Shalini surfaced online, in which they were seen in a hospital apparently when they visited their close aide. Now, a new video has surfaced, in which Thala and Shalini can be seen entering a car as they leave for a casual shopping. In the video, Shalini can be seen in a brown kurta, while Ajith can be seen in blue shirt and black denim pants. As soon as the video made its way online, it started going viral with fans of the actor sharing it across all social media platforms.

A couple of months back, Ajith made the headlines after he donated Rs 1.25 crore to the state government, central government, and to FEFSI for COVID 19 as a relief fund. The actor also deposited Rs 2.5 lakh into the bank account of Film Journalists’ Association to help them combat the lockdown situation. It goes without saying that the entertainment industry is one of the most affected ones due to the lockdown, as almost all shootings of movies have been brought to a halt. Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai has also received a blow as the shooting was halted.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. His next film, titled Valimai, is also directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. While no official confirmation has been made yet about the film’s cast, it is reported that the film will have , Ileana D'Cruz and as female leads. Valimai will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports.

