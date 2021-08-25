VIDEO: Thala Ajith spotted at the airport leaving for Valimai's Russia schedule

After much delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajith Kumar is finally heading to Russia for his 60th film titled Valimai's shoot. The actor was spotted at the airport today by a fan as he was leaving for Russia. A video of the actor posing with a few fans and airport officials has surfaced on social media.

Ajith is looking as dapper as ever in a suit and one cannot wait to see more of him from Valimai's overseas schedule. Directed by H Vinoth, the makers of the film are looking forward to completing the shoot soon. Valimai's first look poster was released recently and it has already set high curiosity among the viewers. Also, the first lyrical song Naanga Vera Maari sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja & Anurag Kulkarni is out for the audience.

Check out Ajith's airport video below:

Cinematography is of the much-anticipated film is by Nirav Shah and editing by Vijay Velukutty with stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan. Valimai will be high on action and Ajith's stylish looks in the film are going to be one of the highlights.

Produced by Boney Kapoor & Zee Studios, this entertainer is gearing up for a release soon.

Also Read: Thala Ajith and his wife posing in twinning outfits in this unseen PHOTO is a true delight to watch