VIDEO: Thalapathy Vijay papped at Chennai airport; jets off to USA for GOAT shoot

Actor Thalapathy Vijay who had flown back to Chennai from Russia to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections has now gone to the USA to start shooting for his upcoming film GOAT(The Greatest Of All Time). Read the complete story to know more!

Thalapathy Vijay heads to the USA for the shooting of GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay, clad in a casual checkered shirt and jeans, was spotted at the Chennai airport this morning. According to reports, the actor departed for the USA for the shooting of GOAT.

Even though Vijay had covered his face with a mask to avoid the focus, the fans did not miss recognizing the actor. The social media is now flooded with pictures and videos of Thalapathy Vijay from the Chennai airport.

Check the viral video of Thalapathy Vijay from the airport here!

If reports are to be believed then the actor will wrap up the shoot for GOAT by May 15, 2024, and Vijay has already completed 50 percent of dubbing for the film.

More about GOAT

The plot revolves around the 2004 Moscow Metro bombing, where a suicide bomber detonated in a crowded subway, killing dozens of people. The Greatest Of All Time delves into the aftermath and pursuit of those responsible for the incident.

The Greatest Of All Time is set to hit the theatres on September 5, this year. So mark your calendars from now!

