VIDEO: Thalapathy Vijay's fan imitating signature Ranjithame kiss at a fuel pump is priceless

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars, who enjoys a massive fan base that goes beyond any imagination. The mass hero is loved by many because of his gripping screen presence and effective performances. Every other day, videos of his fans wishing to meet him go viral on social media. Today, a video of a disabled man, who is a huge fan of Vijay and wishes to meet him has taken the internet by fire.

A video of Thalapathy Vijay's fan, who shares his love and admiration for the star has gone viral on social media. The young man, who is working in a petrol pump, is seen speaking about Thalapathy Vijay with a huge smile on his face and expresses his wish to meet him at least once in his life. He also imitated the signature style of Thalapathy's Ranjithame kiss and it's the best part of the video.

Watch the viral video of Thalapathy Vijay's fan here:



A few days ago, a video of a little girl wanting Thalapathy Vijay to visit her home in Pallavaram, Chennai, went viral. He fulfilled the little girl's wish and spoke to the little girl on a video call. The actor also blew a flying kiss to her at the end of the call. The video went viral on social media and the actor's gesture has won hearts big time on the Internet.

Professional front

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Leo with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor and his team wrapped up a long schedule in Kashmir and have taken a break. The next schedule is expected to begin this month.

Leo is reportedly said to be based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. The film features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's mom makes Twitter debut and shares her first post with son; Seen yet?