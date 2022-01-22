VIDEO: Tovino Thomas gives glimpse of his birthday celebrations with family & it is all about love and gratitu

Yesterday, on January 21, Tovino Thomas celebrated his birthday and he received wonderful wishes from his co-peers and fans. In the night, the actor had a small birthday celebration with his family and dear ones. He gave a glimpse of his birthday celebration through his Instagram handle and also penned a long note of how his day and year was. The note and video scream love and gratefulness.

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, where he can be seen cutting the cake with his wife, kids and other dear ones. He can also be seen feeding cake to his little ones.

Along with the video, he penned a long and special note, which read, "Last year was all heart. I count myself blessed to have had another year working with fantastic people, had releases that garnered acceptance beyond borders and I am looking forward to another year with lots of stories to tell you and characters to gift you.Thank you for all the love and warmth you have been showering me with today!I got to spend some quality time with my family and dearest ones, somewhere where away from network and phones.Hence apologies to everyone to whom I have not reverted.I will make sure to read all your messages and I am thankful for each one of you.Thank you for having stood by me yet another year with your love and support. Cheers to another year of Family, Friends, Cinema, Travels, Stories and all things beautiful in life!Love,Your Tovino."

On the work front, after bagging blockbuster success with Minnal Murali, his recently released superhero film, he is now awaiting the release of his titled Naradaan. The film stars Anna Ben as the female lead and was scheduled to hit the theatres next week but got postponed due to COVID-19.