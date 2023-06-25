VIDEO: Upasana gets teary-eyed right before arrival of her baby girl; Ram Charan can’t contain excitement

There has not been a recent birth of a star kid that has been celebrated like that of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s daughter. The couple welcomed their first child only a few days ago. And, the little one has already been referred to as the 'little mega princess' by fans and the media. Now, a video of Upasana moments before she went into labor is going viral on social media, and the video is sure to pull at your heartstrings.

Upasana gets emotional moments before welcoming her baby girl

The video shows Upasana being emotional. Ram Charan also appears at the end of the video, and he is all smiles, awaiting the arrival of his baby. The clip was taken right before Upasana went into delivery. She can be seen getting emotional, and it seems this is one of the very rare times that she has tears in her eyes, as said by the person who captured the video.

Ram Charan looks excited ahead of his baby's arrival

Ram Charan was also seen in the video towards the end and seemed excited about the birth of his first child. He was all smiles, maybe a little tense for the baby girl's birth. Upasana can also be seen appreciating the loved ones who were with her during her delivery. She termed them as her laughing gas.

Overall, the video is winning over the internet, and this goes to show the excitement that the couple had for the birth of their first child. Well, luckily, everything went just fine, and the little mega princess arrived in this world on June 20, 2023, at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Check out the video here:

Upasana has now been discharged from the hospital, and the world is in anticipation of what the couple has decided to name their newborn. Surely, it is a moment of happiness for the mega family at present.

