VIDEO: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi jet off to Italy for their November 1st wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were spotted at the airport as they left for Italy for their wedding. The beloved Tollywood couple will tie the knot on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy. Panja Vaishnav Tej also accompanied the couple as they left for Italy for their big day. Varun and Lavanya have opted for a destination wedding, and their fans and family seem to be thrilled as there are merely days left for the wedding to take place.

Not just Panja Vaishnav Tej; Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela was also spotted with the beloved couple as they headed to Italy. The soon-to-be-wed couple was spotted at the Hyderabad airport along with their family members early in the morning today, October 27. The soon-to-be groom, Varun Tej, was spotted donning a black jacket, white shirt, and denim. On the other hand, Lavanya was spotted wearing a beige bodycon outfit.

Check out the glimpse from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s airport spotting:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding invitation leaks on social media

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding invitation has taken over the internet by storm. The card reads, ‘With the blessings of Smt Anjana Devi & Late Sri Konidela Venkat Rao, Late Smt Satyavathi and Sri M Suryanarayana’. The invitation also mentions other family members. The invite thusly reads, ‘Best Compliments from Smt & Sri Konidela Chiranjeevi, Smt & Sri Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Smt & Sri Konidela Ram Charan.’

Varun Tej’s cousin Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, have already reached Italy. Allu Arjun and other family members are touted to leave for Italy either today or tomorrow.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding festivities spark the interest of fans

On October 30, a cocktail party will be held in Tuscany, Italy. This will be followed by the Mehendi and Haldi celebrations on October 31. The wedding will take place the next day, on November 1, to be exact. Meanwhile, the wedding reception will take place on November 5. The excitement regarding the wedding has hit the roof, and fans are unanimously rooting for Varun and Lavanya.

