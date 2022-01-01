VIDEO: Vignesh Shivan hugs & kisses ladylove Nayanthara as they ring in New Year at Burj Khalifa
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are presently spending quality time in Dubai. The couple ringed in New Year at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa. The director shared a clip of them doing the count down as 2022 approached. The excitement of the new beginning is totally palpable in the latest video.
Vigesh Shivan has been sharing several snippets from their exotic vacation. Yesterday, he treated fans with a panoramic view of the hotel room they are staying in. Also, paps captured Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan heading out for Dubai as these two were seen twinning in all black, walking hand in hand at the Chennai airport. The chemistry between the power couple is spot on whether it is in personal or professional front. They also shared an adorable picture together from the Christmas celebration, which was loved by the fans.
Now coming to their work ventures, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara recently co-produced Rocky. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Rocky stars Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja in the lead. Darbuka Siva composed music for the project which was out in theatres on 23 December 2021. Meanwhile,Vignesh Shivan is busy with Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The project has been financed by filmmaker’s home banner Rowdy Pictures. It stars Nayadthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leads.
Credits: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
