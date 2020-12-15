Video: Vignesh Shivan visits Samantha Akkineni in her vanity as she joins Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s sets

Yesterday, Vignesh Shivan welcomed Vijay Sethupathi in a funfilled video and now a video of the director welcoming Samantha Akkineni has surfaced online.

We all know that the makers of Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal have rolled out the film. Yesterday, a video of Vijay Sethupathi was shared online where he was seen exchanging bouquets with Vignesh Shivan in a funny way. Now, a video of Samantha Akkineni has come up, where she can be seen getting ready for the shoot in her vanity, and her makeup artist was seen giving a final touch up, just as Vignesh Shivan pays her a visit.

After greeting her, he can be seen welcoming her with a bouquet. Receiving the bouquet, an excited Samantha was seen thanking him for the warm welcome. Other than Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha, the film also has Nayanthara as the leading lady. This rom com marks the maiden collaboration of Sam and Nayanthara, while the latter has shared the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Sam, on the other hand, has shared the screen space with Vignesh Shivan in Super Deluxe.

Watch the video here:

Though there was no scene that showed them both together, it was one of the critically acclaimed films of Kollywood. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Written by Vignesh Shivan, who is also helming the project, the story for the film was ready two years ago. For his role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be losing some weight. It is expected that Nayanthara will join the sets of the film after she finishes up her portions for Annaatthe.

