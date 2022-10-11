VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna return to Mumbai after a short vacay in Maldives

On the other hand, the Arjun Reddy actor oozed charm in his off-dutty look with an oversized printed black and white shirt and black baggy trousers. He tied up the ensemble with matching sunglasses. It is believed that VD is back to attend an event tomorrow in the city.

National crush Rashmika Mandanna and Liger star Vijay Deverakonda took a short break from work and flew off to the Maldives for a refreshing trip. Today, both were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their vacation. While they did not come back together, they were spotted at the airport around the same time. Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a white tracksuit with a black cap and mask as she posed for the cameras.

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the airport separately a couple of days ago, it is being assumed that these two were vacationing together in the Maldives. Even though they did not post any photos together, the Pushpa actress was seen sporting the same sunglasses as VD in one of her photos from her recent trip.

Just today, the diva shared her last picture from the Maldives vacay, donning a floral dress, and captioned the post, "Much needed getaway comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place!"

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu. She further has two B-town ventures in her kitty including Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Mission Majnu headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next grace the silver screens with the Telugu film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is scheduled to hit the theatres by the year-end.

