Video: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys 'long walks' in Europe; Steals hearts with his adorable smile
As you might already know, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is enjoying a much-deserved holiday in Europe right now. In the latest glimpse shared by him from the trip, the star is seen enjoying a long walk amidst the wildlife. He even dazzled everyone with his infectious smile. Looking all dapper in a black jacket and denim, the Arjun Reddy star oozed his usual charm in his most recent clip.
Check out the video below:
Also Read: Prabhas starrer Salaar teaser to be unveiled next month? Find out
Credits: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!