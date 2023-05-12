VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda expresses love for Samantha AKA Aaradhya; Shares BTS from Kushi sets

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are currently shooting for a new schedule of their romantic drama Kushi in Kerala. The first song Na Roja Nuvve from Kushi is proof they make for an amazing onscreen pair. Their chemistry and comfort level look equally fresh off-screen. VD has shared a BTS video from the film's set and it is all about his #Khushi.

"#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn’t always realise it," wrote Vijay Deverakonda as she shared a video that has some BTS clips ft, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, this Shiva Nirvana directorial is an intense love story, loaded with romance and twists and turns.

Vijay Deverakonda is mesmerised by Samantha's beauty and how!

Earlier today, Sam also shared a few pictures from the sets of Kushi. One of them sees her enjoying the beauty of Kashmir wearing a burkha.

Kushi marks Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's second film together after Mahanati and the first film as lead actors opposite each other. On a related note, Samantha recently penned a sweet birthday wish for 'good friend and one of my favourite co-stars' VD. "Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything," read her note for VD.

Meanwhile, talking about their newly released song titled 'Na Rojaa Nuvve', it is a soothing, romantic track that gives us a glimpse of Vijay and Samantha's love story in the film. VD can be seen admiring her while she is offering namaaz in the beautiful locales of Kashmir.

Watch Na Roja Nuvve song from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's film Kushi

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi will hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

