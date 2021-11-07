VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda fans go berserk as he reaches Vizag airport for Anand's Pushpaka Vimanam promotions

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to promote his brother Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film, Pushpaka Vimanam. VD, who is also backing this project, has now reached Vizag for another pre-release event. A video of Vijay Deverakonda being welcomed by fans at the airport has surfaced on social media.

One can see, fans go berserk to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor as he lands in Vizag with brother Anand. Recently at the event, Vijay Deverakonda was asked why the audience should watch Pushpaka Vimanam, to this, Vijay Deverakonda replied, "I invested my money in Pushpaka Vimanam. Please watch the film. I haven’t even promoted my films so aggressively, but I am doing it for Pushpaka Vimanam."

Meanwhile, check out VD's latest viral video here:

Pushpaka Vimanam is gearing up for theatrical release on November 12. The film is directed by Damodara and it also stars Geeth Saini, Saanve, Sunil, and others in important roles. The family drama, which is said to be relatable to many, will see Anand play a government school teacher.

Meanwhile, Anand Deverakonda and Pushpaka Vimanam team recently visited Kanaka Durga Temple at Vijayawada to seek blessings ahead of the film's big release. VD is equally being a part of film's promotions and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store.

