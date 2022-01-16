VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his style and killer swag as he lands in Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at Mumbai airport today. The actor was seen flaunting his cool style statement in simple tee and joggers teamed with a checkered shirt. One can see in the video, the Dear Comrade star exiting the airport in style and killer swag. Also, VD clearly has a reading habit as he can be seen walking out with books.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Liger has been cancelled due to a sudden rise in coronavirus cases. VD recently shared a picture of him chilling with his pet Storm at Hyderabad home. He captioned the photo, "Apparently its another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home."

Meanwhile, check out his latest airport video below:

Liger is going to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas and the latest teaser is proof. The film also has legend Mike Tyson in a mighty role. Fans and cine-goers are waiting with bated breath to witness them together on big screens. Ananya Panday plays female lead.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly backed by Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar together.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.

