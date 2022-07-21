VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional at Liger trailer launch; Says the film is dedicated to his fans

Made his debut with the film Nuvvila in 2011, Vijay Deverakonda, with no godfather made his place in the hearts of the audience after the release of his 2016 romantic comedy, Pelli Choopulu. Since then there has been no looking back. Today, at the trailer launch of Liger, Vijay got emotional and thanked his fans for always supporting him.

At the trailer launch, Vijay Deverakonsa said, "I'm not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don't know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don't have much background too, how all of this love... From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys."

Check out the video below:

The entire auditorium was full of love and cheer for team Liger. Director Puri Jagannadh called Vijay 'the next big thing' in the cinema. During her speech at the event, Ananya Pandey shared her experience of being a part of a massive trailer launch event amidst the live audience while Vijay Deverakonda said, 'aag laga denge' on August 25.

Also Read| Liger Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Vijay Deverakonda is the next big thing in the country, says Puri Jagannadh

Liger will have Pan India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on 25th August, 2022.

Besides Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, Liger has Ramya Krishnan as VD's mother, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in important roles.