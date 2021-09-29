VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda gets his beast mode on in the gym as he trains hard for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for Liger and his latest workout video is proof. One can see, Vijay is flaunting his fearsome physique and has got his beast mode on while training hard for Liger in the gym. The amount of dedication he puts on for his character is quite visible.

We cannot wait to know what's next in store for us. As revealed by VD's personal trainer, Kuldep Sethi, the actor will be seen as a monster and like never before on the big screens. The Dear Comrade star is going beyond and is taking his gym training to another level.

Check out the video shared by VD's Liger trainer:

Liger tells the story of a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) expert and the film will feature 'Iron Mike Tyson' in a significant and mighty role. Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday is marking her Telugu debut with this film.

Liger also has Ramya Krishnan and play prominent roles, Being made in Hindi and Telugu, the film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The sports drama is directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh. is backing the Hindi version of the film.

