VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in three-piece suit at Priyamani's web film Bhamakalapam trailer launch

The trailer of Priyamani's original Aha web film, written and directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, is out. Liger star Vijay Deverakonda released the film's gripping trailer in the presence of the team and media in Hyderabad today. Vijay Deverakonda made a stylish entry looking all dapper in a three-piece suit. Yet again, the actor stole hearts with his handsome look and we can't keep drooling over him.

The trailer starts with a homemaker Anupama sensing something fishy about an incident in her apartment. It revolves around the theft of Rs 200 crore, being stolen from a museum in Kolkata and the mystery deepens when the security tightens around the apartment where Anupama stays.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Happy to launch the trailer of #BhamaKalapam. My plan for next Friday is sorted!

I'd be watching #BhamaKalapamOnAHA. Here is the kick-ass trailer. All the best to #PriyaMani Garu, my Comrade @bharatkamma, #Abhimanyu and the entire team!"

Priyamani is cast as Anupama, an over-curious homemaker who runs a popular Youtube channel Anupama Ghumaghuma. John Vijay, Sharanya Pradeep, Pammi Sai and Shanti Rao essay crucial roles in the thriller comedy. Bhamakalapam is produced by Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu under SVCC Digital.

Cinematographed by Deepak Yeragera, the film is edited by Viplav Nyshadam. Music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Mark K Robin are associated with the project.