VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda in no holiday mood as he switches on beast mode on festival & proves his dedication

After spending a nice afternoon with his family on the festival day, Makar Sankranthi, Vijay Deverakonda is back to beast mode. The actor switched on his beast mode as he is sweating it hard in the gym and this proves his dedication. We are hooked to Vijay just like his trainer Kuldeep Sethi watching him sweat in the gym on the holiday.

Vijay's trainer took to his Instagram handle and shared the video of the actor working out. In the video, he is seen holding weights in his hand and walking around in the gym. His face is filled with sweat and is all things inspiring.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda doesn't leave a day without working out as he needs to stay in perfect shape for his upcoming pan Indian film Liger, where he is playing the role of a boxer. Recently, on New Year's Eve, a glimpse video of Vijay from Liger was released and it was nothing short than a feast to eyes. The teaser shows the story about a slumdog of Mumbai streets becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the pan Indian film is bankrolled under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Mike Tyson will be seen in a crucial role along with Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. The film is being made in Hindi, Telugu and will release in Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil in dubbed versions.

Also Read: PICS: Vijay Deverakonda's Sankranthi celebrations are all about smiles, family time, festive food & love

After much-delay owing to the ongoing pandemic, the pan Indian film will hit the theatres worldwide on August 25.