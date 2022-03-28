Video: Vijay Deverakonda opts for a comfy look in black tee and baggy pants as he gets papped at the airport

Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted at Mumbai and turned enough heads with his airport look. The Arjun Reddy actor looked handsome in an all-black casual look. For his traveling attire, the actor paired a simple black T-shirt with baggy black lowers. To top it off, he covered those short hair with a yellow sports cap. Vijay Deverakonda never fails to amaze his fans with that charming smile.

Whenever the Geetha Govindam star steps out, whether it is for a gym session or traveling for work, his supporters are smitten by his allure.

Now coming to this work, Vijay Deverakonda will next play the lead in Puri Jagannadh's sports drama, Liger. He will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Mike Tyson in the project backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. While Ananya Panday will be the leading lady in the film, Mike Tyson will appear in a very special role in this Pan India movie.

The makers have already wrapped up the shoot for this much-hyped movie. It has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and is expected to be out in theatres on 25 August this year.

