VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda playing and cuddling Charmme Kaur's dog is something you wouldn't want to miss

Before commencing the shoot of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is seen having a good time with his friends in Mumbai. The actor was recently spotted at Arjun Kapoor's birthday party.

Vijay Deverakonda is back in Mumbai and is set to resume the shoot of his much-anticipated film, Liger. The upcoming film is helmed by mass director Puri Jagannadh. Before commencing the shoot of Liger, VD is seen having a good time with his friends in Mumbai. The actor was recently spotted at 's birthday party along with other biggies of Bollywood. Now, Liger co-producer Charmme Kaur has treated us with an adorable video of Vijay Deverakonda and we just can't get enough of it.

Charmme, who is super active on social media has shared a video of Vijay Deverakonda playing around and getting enough cuddles from the pet dog, Canine. One can see, the dog is showering love on the Arjun Reddy actor and how! Captioning the video, Charmme wrote, "Boys playtime." Vijay Deverakonda also owns a little furball named Storm and he loves spending his free time with him on the terrace of his Hyderabad house.

Recently, VD rubbished the rumours of Liger being offered a whopping Rs 200 crore for the OTT release. Replying to the news, he wrote on Twitter, "Too little, I’ll do more in the theaters."

The upcoming Pan-India film will see Bollywood's young actor Ananya Panday in the female lead. Liger is scheduled to release on 9th September! There has been no official confirmation on the change of this date. The film will be out in cinema halls depending on the situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

