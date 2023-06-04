Video: Vijay Deverakonda returns from Turkey; Samantha Ruth Prabhu extends her stay after shooting for Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda is back to Hyderabad after completing the shoot of an important schedule of his upcoming film, Kushi. The actor was clicked at Hyderabad airport in his comfy cargo pants teamed with a basic tee and layered with an oversized shirt. While VD is back home, his co-star Samantha has extended her stay in Turkey after the film's shoot.

Kushi is one of the much-awaited Telugu films of 2023. Their first film together opposite each other as lead actors, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda shot for a romantic number in a week-long schedule of their film in Turkey. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi has been shot across several locations, including Kerala and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Samantha is enjoying her time in Istanbul. Sam took to social media and shared her experience of hammams in Istanbul, the ultimate Turkish bath experience. While shooting back-to-back for her upcoming films, she is equally taking time to relax and take mini breaks amidst hectic shoot schedules.



On a related note, Sam recently shared a picture of her enjoying a lunch date with co-star and friend Vijay Deverakonda from Turkey. "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda @shivanirvana621 #Kushi," read Samantha's caption for the picture.

In reply, Vijay Deverakonda said, "Favourite girl."



Talking about Kushi, after being delayed for almost a year due to Samantha's health issues, the makers are close to wrapping up the shoot. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi will hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.



