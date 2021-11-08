VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda sends love to Kartikeya for Raja Vikramarka as it releases with Pushpaka Vimanam

Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam is releasing alongside Karthikeya's Raja Vikramarka on November 12. Ahead of the big release, the makers of Pushpaka Vimanam hosted a grand event at Vizag yesterday, which was also graced by Vijay Deverakonda who is backing this project. At the event, VD sent best wishes to Kartikeya for Raja Vikramarka and asked everyone to support and watch both films.

Replying to VD's speech for him, Kartikeya tweeted, "Thank you so so much @TheDeverakonda anna...Means a lot (heart emoticons) And I wish super super success for @ananddeverkonda and the team of #PushpakaVimanamOnNov12." With cinema halls re-opening everywhere, the audience will soon witness the clash of many films. However, the filmmakers and actors are being positive about it and quite supportive of each other's films.

Take a look at Kartikeya tweet for Vijay Deverakonda:

Thank you so so much @TheDeverakonda anna

Means a lot

And I wish super super success for @ananddeverkonda and the team of #PushpakaVimanamOnNov12 pic.twitter.com/cMIkS1hgB1 — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) November 7, 2021

Recently at an event, Vijay Deverakonda was asked why the audience should watch Anand's Pushpaka Vimanam. He replied, "I have invested my money in Pushpaka Vimanam. Please watch the film. I haven’t even promoted my films so aggressively, but I am doing it for Pushpaka Vimanam."

VD is leaving no stone unturned to promote his brother's film, which is directed by Damodara. The family drama will see Anand play a government school teacher.

