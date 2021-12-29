VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda starrer LIGER's first glimpse date and time locked; Details Inside

Soon to be Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh’s Liger (Saala Crossbreed) has been the talk of the town since its inception. As part of promotions, the big announcement video is out now and it announces the date and time of the first teaser.

The video begins with a voiceover, “Witness The Madness. Unleashing The Beast To The Nation… Glimpse On December 31st at 10:03 AM.”

On December 30th, the makers will have two special treats for the moviegoers. While BTS Stills will be released at 10:03 AM, Special Insta Filter will be unveiled at 4 PM. Liger also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

Check out the first glimpse announcement video below:

Liger is expected to be the biggest action extravaganzas, as it deals with the subject of Mixed Martial Arts and moreover, it has Legend Mike Tyson in a mighty role.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a high budget.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The Pan India Movie is ready to splash its entertainment in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.