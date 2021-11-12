VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda wins hearts with his warm gesture to a fan who was waiting for him at movie premiere

Yesterday, Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam movie premiere took place at Vijay Deverakonda's multiplex theatre AVD Cinemas. Be it handsome brothers stylish entry to Vijay's kind gesture to a fan, the night garnered all the attention for the right reasons. The Arjun Reddy actor has won hearts with his warm gesture towards a fan who was waiting for him at the movie premiere.

In the video, Vijay can be seen making a fan's dream come true, who waited for the actor at the Pushpaka Vimanam premiere night. He hugged his fan and posed for a selfie with a bright smile. The fan's reaction to his warm gesture is the best thing to watch today on the internet.

Watch the video:

When Vijay Deverakonda made his debut with Pelli Choopulu, critics and moviegoers were impressed with his performance. His charming personality coupled with his Telangana dialect quickly made him a popular hero among the youth. Currently, Vijay Deverakonda is a highly bankable new generation star that a lot of directors want to work with. However, his down-to-earth personality and the way he interacts with his fans whom he lovingly refers to as rowdies, has won his praise as an approachable star.

Currently, Vijay is busy shooting for his pan-Indian film titled Liger, which will mark his debut in Bollywood. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ananya Panday and is produced by Puri Connects and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.