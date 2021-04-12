VIDEO: Vijay Sethupathi is highly impressed with Dhanush’s Karnan; Embraces Mari Selvaraj after watching it

A video has surfaced online, where Vijay Sethupathi can be seen hugging and congratulating Mari Selvaraj after watching Karnan featuring Dhanush and Rijisha Vijayan in the lead roles.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the few actors who has always been very expressive about his emotions. Starting from congratulating fellow actors to expressing his views, the versatile actor has often made the headlines for expressing his emotions. On one such occasion, a video of Vijay Sethupathi surfaced online, where he can be seen hugging and holding Mari Selvaraj after watching Karnan. He can be seen lauding the director while holding his hands and congratulating him in the video.

Before this, Vijay Sethupathi hugged and planted a peck on Thalapathy Vijay’s cheek during the audio launch of their previous film Master, as an expression of his admiration and love for the Bigil star. One has to agree that Vijay Sethupathi is indeed a ‘Makkal Selvan’. Before the video surfaced online, a tweet of Vijay Sethupathi went viral, where he heaped praises on Karnan, calling it a must-watch film.

#MakkalSelvan is one of us Makkale! @VijaySethuOffl congratulating director Mari Selvaraj.#Karnan #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/Lf4xiS4viE — Malaysia Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club (@MakkalSelvanMFC) April 10, 2021

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan has Dhanush as the lead actor, while Rajisha Vijayan plays the leading lady. The film hit the big screens on April 9, 2021, after a long wait and amidst huge expectations. Karnan marks Mari Selvaraj’s second directorial outing, the first being Pariyerum Perumal, which was also critically acclaimed. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the leading ladies. It was announced recently that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming Bollywood film Mumbaikar and his first look from the film took the internet by a storm.

