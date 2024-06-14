VIDEO: Vijay Sethupathi kisses his fans and cuts cake as he attends Maharaja FDFS in Chennai

Vijay Sethupathi was recently spotted attending the first show of his latest movie, Maharaja, at Chennai’s prominent theater, Vetrri. After the screening was complete, the public who were at the screening surrounded the actor with praise and love, which led him to kiss his fans and cut a cake.

In the video shared by the theater proprietor himself, we could see VJS being overwhelmed by the love of fans and the audience around him. We could see him being overjoyed by the positive response the film was getting.

Check out Vijay Sethupathi at Maharaja FDFS video here:

Vijay Sethupathi’s latest outing as a leading hero in Tamil cinema has managed to garner massive responses from the people. The film, directed by Kurangu Bommai’s Nithilan Swaminathan, is an emotional and gritty action flick featuring unique storytelling and a great screenplay.

The movie tells the tale of Maharaja, a barber who leads a pretty standard middle-class life with his daughter, Jothi. The father and daughter duo’s prized possession is a metal garbage bin called Lakshmi, which saved her life as an infant. However, things take a turn when a bunch of goons ransack their house while the daughter is away on a trip with Maharaja to find the bin before she comes back.

Advertisement

Despite seeking help from the police, initially, he is ridiculed for the same but agrees when offered a bribe in return. The rest of the film focuses on how he retrieves the bin and if it truly was his objective in the first place.

The movie was released in theaters on June 14, 2024, with an additional cast of actors like Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Manikandan, Singampuli, Bharathiraja, and many more in critical roles. The film also has the musical expertise of B. Ajaneesh Loknath and marks VJS’ 50th movie.

Vijay Sethupathi Workfront

With Maharaja finally in theaters, Vijay Sethupathi is next set to feature in the lead role for the film Ace. The upcoming movie, directed by P Aarumugakumar, is expected to be a high-stakes crime flick with actors Rukmini Vasanth (Tamil debut), Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithveeraj, BS Avinash, Muthu Kumar, Raj Kumar, and many more playing key roles.

Advertisement

The actor will also feature in the lead role for Vetrimaaran’s film Viduthalai Part 2, which will see him reprise the character Perumal once again.

ALSO READ: Did you know Vijay Sethupathi FOUGHT with Vignesh Shivan during Nayanthara co-starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s shoot?