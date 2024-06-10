VIDEO: Vijay Sethupathi makes a stylish entry at press conference of his film Maharaja

With just a few days left for the release of Vijay Sethupathi's most awaited film, Maharaja, the actor seems to be leaving no stone unturned to promote the crime-thriller.

On a similar note, Vijay arrived for a press meeting in Hyderabad today.

Vijay Sethupathi arrives for a promotional event for Maharaja in Hyderabad

Ahead of Maharaja's release, Vijay Sethupathi arrived at a press conference to promote his film. The Vikram actor also took some time to pose for the media already present there and even interacted with them.

For the promotional event, Vijay opted for a casual yet stylish look. Clad in a white shirt and brown pants, the DSP actor exuded swag for sure.

Vijay Sethupathi on feeling undervalued while working with stars

Meanwhile, the Jawan actor had hit the headlines recently for his remarks on working with stars. Talking to Hindustan Times, Vijay opened up on feeling undervalued in multi-starrers.

He said, “No, I think I’m fatigued by those kinds of films (working with stars). This is because I’ve had some good and bad experiences in the Indian film industry.”

“When you sign on a film with another star, you obviously know what you are signing on for in terms of the role. But sometimes no matter how hard you’ve worked and done well, there’s very minimal value given to this at the end of the day. Because you contribute to the film as much as the star but no one talks about it”, he added.

More about Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the crime-thriller will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and Munshikanth among others key roles. Maharaja is set to be released on June 14. Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudham Sundaram have bankrolled the film through Passion Studios.

The film is a little too special for Vijay Sethupathi as it marks the 50th film for him as an actor.

According to IMDb, the story of Maharaja revolves around a barber who seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, telling police his Lakshmi has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object. The film further delves into his quest to recover his Lakshmi.

