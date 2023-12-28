VIDEO: Vishal cries and expresses grief over demise of actor Vijayakanth; says can’t accept loss of such a human being

Vijayakanth, the former actor of Tamil cinema and the founder of the DMDK party in Tamil Nadu passed away today after being on ventilator support in Chennai.

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the Tamil cinema fraternity and recently, actor Vishal also shared a video message through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle over the loss of the illustrious actor.

Vishal reacts to Vijayakanth’s death

Completely distraught and shaken by the death of actor Vijayakanth, Vishal spoke about him by saying, “I just heard Captain Vijayakanth has passed away today. I hope you can forgive me, I should have been there beside you right now. I wish I could see you for one last time and touch your feet, I’m sorry I’m in a foreign country right now, I should have been there for you.”

He further added, “Crying isn’t something new for actors like me but I learned the most from you. I heard around 20 years ago how you would never let a person go hungry if they ever came to you. The legacy you have is what made me want to do something good too. You have done so many great things for society, today we haven’t lost just a politician or the former president of the Actors’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) but I can’t accept the fact the loss of such a human being.”

“I still remember the time when Premalatha ma’am told me after we won the election for Actors’ Association governance and we came to meet you with its papers, you handled that draft like an actual treasure and kept it in your locker so carefully. You have done many things for the association but more than that you have made a name for yourself as a good human being, which isn’t possible by many people,” Vishal added.

“Your name will live on forever, that’s how much you have made your efforts. Please forgive me, sir, I should have been beside you today. I hope your spirit will be finally at peace and I assure you that I will do good deeds under your name,” the actor concluded.

The Actors’ Association

The Nadigar Sangam (Actors’ Association) or the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) is a union of actors working in film, television, and stage in Tamil Nadu. The association founded back in 1952 had Vijayakanth as the President for a time.

After he stepped down from the role, R Sarathkumar took up the position and won elections unopposed in 2015 until Nassar won the election. Actor Vishal serves as the General Secretary of the association with Nassar as the President.

