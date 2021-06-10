VIDEO: When KGF star Yash saved his little munchkin Ayra from fire during lockdown

Kannada superstar Yash is a very protective father and extra vigilant when he is around his kids.

Kannada superstar Yash knows how to keep his work and personal life balanced. The actor, even during his busy shooting schedules for KGF: Chapter 2 would take some time out to be with his kids at home. Last year, when the government announced a 21-day lockdown to fight the battle against COVID-19, celebrities were seen taking up various activities and spending most of the time with family. Celebs also participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 Baje 9 minute initiative and posted videos of the same.

Yash, as we all know is a very protective father and extra vigilant when he is around his kids. While participating in PM Modi's initiative, Yash and Radhika's daughter Ayra, out of curiosity went towards the lamps. However, Yash immediately pulled her back saying, ‘No, No, No’. The video then continues with Ayra clapping cutely. He had shared the video with a caption that read, "In this time of darkness... let's light the lamp of Unity. Remember, Nation comes first !Jai Hind."

On the work front, Yash will be seen in Prashanth Neels's KGF: Chapter 2. The Pan-India film also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles. KGF is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The second installment of the two-part series will release this year in July.

However, there are rumours that makers might postpone the film's release due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

