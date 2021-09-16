VIDEO: When Priya Prakash Varrier was in a total after party mood and sang Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya

Priya Prakash Varrier who shot to fame with her debut Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love enjoys a solid fanbase on social media. The young girl has been grabbing a lot of attention on her videos and stunning photos. One of the old videos of the actress singing 's Channa Mereya song had caught everyone's attention. Priya is clearly the life of the party and this throwback video of hers is proof.

Dressed in a sequin cherry-coloured saree, Priya, after an event, is seen singing Channe Mereya song with her pals. One can see, everyone singing the melodious track with Priya as she is in a total after party mood. The actress has a massive fan following of over 7 million on Instagram and she keeps treating them with photos from her movie shoot and vacation.

Meanwhile, see her throwback video here:

Last seen in the film Ishq: Not a Love Story, Priya Prakash Varrier in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla recently opened up on how she deals with trolls.

"These people tend to forget that even though you are a public figure, we all have a personal life. We all are simple human beings at the end of the day and you live a normal life like any other and that's the thing they tend to forget. I don't think so you can always be responsible for posting some stuff on Instagram and I am a person who keeps herself with no filters on Instagram. I show my vulnerable, happy self so I think, people should start normalizing all these. You can't always be well-guarded and be how others want you to be. Talking about trolls, I have faced a lot in 3 years and I have become numb to it. I just take positives and ignore others," said Priya who has two Bollywood films in the kitty.

Also Read: Marriage had no bearing on my career: When Samantha Akkineni revealed she got married with no hope of a career