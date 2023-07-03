VIDEO: When Ram Charan did desi workout in African outdoor gym before filming of Game Changer

Ram Charan is one of the fittest actors in the South. The actor makes sure not to miss a workout routine, be it any occasion, busy shoot schedule or vacation. If you are somebody, who is looking for fitness inspo, Ram Charan is the star. He gives endless fitness inspiration and this throwback video is proof.

Last year, Ram Charan visited Africa with his wife Upasana to explore the wildlife for a vacation. But even during his holiday, he didn't take a break. The RRR actor made sure to sweat it out at the gym. He shared a video of working out in an open-air unconventional gym.

The pan Indian star worked out with gym equipment made of cement blocks and performed chest files, bicep curls and leg presses. He also played a game of football with the locals. The actor captioned the video, “All set for my upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation.

Ram Charan is a fitness freak and workouts five days a week. The actor has a toned physique and six packs as well, which was clearly visible in the film RRR. He also follows a very strict diet.

Ram Charan's wild workout in the African open gym

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently on a break from work. He welcomed a baby girl with his wife Upasana and named her Klin Kaara Konidela. The actor is on cloud embracing the fatherhood and also revealed his daughter looks just like him. He will probably return to shooting his upcoming film Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, Kiara Advani is the female lead and S Thaman is the music composer. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

After this, the actor announced his forthcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana. However, details about the film have not been announced yet.

