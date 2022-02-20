VIDEO: When Rocky Bhai aka Yash visited the theatres in Tirupathi during KGF's release
Advertisement
KGF Chapter 1 was a major milestone for sandalwood star Yash. His portrayal of Rocky bhai connected with the audience, making the film a thumping success at the box office. Almost overnight, Yash was a household name and one of the most bankable Kannada actors. During the release of his memorable film, Yash visited the theatres in Tirupathi and interacted with the audience.
Sharing a glimpse from one such exchange, the star wrote on social media, “KGF has brought me closer to a lot of people now. Had a wonderful experience while visiting the theatres in Tirupathi for #KGF! I am overwhelmed by all the love and support from the people there. Truly honoured by the response”. The excitement of this large number of fans is a testimony to the actor’s audience reach. They just want to soak in every moment with the star. The crew of the film also posed for a memorial.
Check out the post below:
Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the flick was out in theatres on 21 December 2018. The project deals with the life of a high-ranking assassin named Rocky. In his attempt to eradicate his poverty, he poses as a slave-laborer in the Narachi Company with the intent to assassinate a billionaire gold smuggler named Garuda. Garuda is the son of Narachi company's owner.
Yash will soon be seen in his Rocky avatar again in the second installment of KGF. The venture titled KGF Chapter 2 has been directed by Prashanth Neel, the maker of the original. The latest addition to the KGF franchise will feature an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, and Achyuth Kumar to name a few. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on 14 April.
Advertisement
Credits: Yash Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!