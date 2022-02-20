VIDEO: When Rocky Bhai aka Yash visited the theatres in Tirupathi during KGF's release

KGF Chapter 1 was a major milestone for sandalwood star Yash. His portrayal of Rocky bhai connected with the audience, making the film a thumping success at the box office. Almost overnight, Yash was a household name and one of the most bankable Kannada actors. During the release of his memorable film, Yash visited the theatres in Tirupathi and interacted with the audience.

Sharing a glimpse from one such exchange, the star wrote on social media, “KGF has brought me closer to a lot of people now. Had a wonderful experience while visiting the theatres in Tirupathi for #KGF! I am overwhelmed by all the love and support from the people there. Truly honoured by the response”. The excitement of this large number of fans is a testimony to the actor’s audience reach. They just want to soak in every moment with the star. The crew of the film also posed for a memorial.

Check out the post below:

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the flick was out in theatres on 21 December 2018. The project deals with the life of a high-ranking assassin named Rocky. In his attempt to eradicate his poverty, he poses as a slave-laborer in the Narachi Company with the intent to assassinate a billionaire gold smuggler named Garuda. Garuda is the son of Narachi company's owner.