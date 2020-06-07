VIDEO: When Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya let their hair down on Ricky Martin's song at a private party

This unseen video of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dancing their hearts out is sure to win your hearts. Check out their throwback moment below.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adored couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo is setting relationship goals each day and make us believe that true love does exist. From supporting each other professionally to sharing adorable photos from their holidays, Samantha and Chaitanya prove they are a match made in heaven. Today, we look back at their adorable throwback video from their private party and it is all things hearts. One can see in the video, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dancing to Ricky Martin's popular track, Livin' La Vida Loca.

The much in love couple always leaves us aww with their cute dance moves. This unseen video of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dancing their hearts out is sure to win your hearts. We already can't stop watching it on repeat mode. Sam and Chay unleash the madness when they are together and it is super cute. One of the most adorable couples in the Tollywood film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa in 2017. They got married as per Hindu tradition, on October 6, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. The wedding was attended by who's who from the South Indian film industry.

Meanwhile, check out their throwback video below:

Sam and Chay's love story is one of our favourites. They met each other for the first time during the shooting of Ye Maya Chesave, which released in 2010. After dating each other for almost 7 years, they decided to get married.

"Almost 10 years ago, we met at the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave. And for the last seven years, I have been trying my best to impress Samantha. I had no other option but to marry her," Chaitanya revealed during an event of his film back then.

On the work front, Sam was last seen in Trisha Krishnan's 96' remake titled, Jaanu. The film received a good response and performed pretty fair at the box office. The stunner will be seen sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

On the other hand, Chaitanya will be romancing Sai Pallavi on the big screen in their upcoming film, Love Story. Said to be a typical love story with a lot of twists and turns, the film is slated to release this year.

