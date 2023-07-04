VIDEO: When Suriya's kids Diya and Dev asked MS Dhoni if he was naughty during his school days

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suriya are two of the most loved individuals in the state of Tamil Nadu. Despite belonging to different professions, they both enjoy a dedicated fan following throughout the state. Therefore, any association between the two is bound to attract attention. This is precisely what occurred when Dhoni interacted with Suriya's kids. The former captain of the Indian cricket team also disclosed to them that he is a huge admirer of their father.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacts with Suriya’s kids

The Chennai Super Kings captain had visited Chennai in 2016 to promote his biographical film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was based on his life. During one of the promotional events, the host invited two children on stage to interact with Dhoni. To everyone's surprise, she later revealed that the two children were none other than Suriya's kids, Diya and Dev.

When Dhoni learned about this revelation, he expressed to the two children that he was a huge admirer of their father. He also provided some background on how he became a fan of the actor from the film Vaaranam Aayiram. Dhoni disclosed that his introduction to Suriya's work began with the Hindi remake of Singam. However, upon hearing that the Tamil version was superior, he decided to watch the original film. Interestingly, Dhoni mentioned that he watched the entire movie with subtitles, indicating his dedication to experiencing Suriya's performance.

Jyothika was also present at the event alongside Suriya. During the interaction, Suriya's daughter, Dia, posed a question to Dhoni. She asked him if he was mischievous during his school days. In response, Dhoni affirmed that he was indeed a mischievous child and even encouraged all kids to embrace their mischievous side.

Check out the video here:

About Singam

Singham featured Suriya in the role of a police officer. The movie was released in 2010 and marked the 25th film in Suriya's career. While the film received acclaim, its sequels failed to match the high standards set by the original. Singham was also remade in several Indian languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Punjabi. The Hindi remake, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, enjoyed great success. However, for the ardent fans of the original film, the benchmark established by Singham remains unparalleled.

