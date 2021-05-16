VIDEO: When Vicky Kaushal inspired Samantha Akkineni to take up the popular Don’t Rush Challenge

After Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Akkineni also took the dance challenge and thanked him for inspiring her. There is no denying that she nailed the challenge like a pro.

One of the popular Instagram trends titled 'Don't Rush' challenge managed to keep many celebrities occupied as well during the first lockdown. Many Bollywood and South celebs took the Don’t Rush Challenge after Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal himself wowed everyone with his dance moves, which also marked his first reel ever on Instagram. Samantha Akkineni also took the challenge and thanked Vicky Kaushal for inspiring her. There is no denying that she nailed the challenge like a pro.

Taking up the challenge, Samantha had shared her dance video on Instagram along with a note that read, "Vicky Kaushal made us do it! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy. give me one year, I'll get to where you are. Show her some love (sic)." Sam's this throwback video got millions of likes and comments. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana also commented on the video and wrote, "Sam this is fab. I’ve watched it on repeat (sic)." To note, Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal turns 33 today, May 16.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kadhal co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha has also kickstarted shooting for a mythological drama titled Shakuntalam. It is based on the eponymous work by Kalidasa and backed by Gunasekhar.

Apart from that, the South diva is making her Hindi web debut with The Family Man co-starring Manoj Bajpayee.

