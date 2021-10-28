VIDEO: Yash, Shivarajkumar & Puneeth Rajkumar set the dance floor on fire at Bhajarangi 2 event

KGF star Yash and Puneeth Rajkumar graced the grand promotional event of Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi 2 yesterday, October 27. It was a grand event and an absolute treat as three dashing actors of the Kannada film industry shared the same stage after a long time. Yash not only won hearts with his humility but also set the dance floor on fire.

A video of Yash, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar dancing on Bhajarangi 2's title track has surfaced on social media and we just cannot get enough of it. The video speaks volumes about their strong friendship and how they come out in support of each other during the film's release. Yash, who was attending an event as the chief guest after almost 2 years, got emotional seeing fans cheering and sending love for him.

He also thanked and remembered everyone who supported him during the initial days of his career. "Film industry recognising talent after success is common. We should not live in illusions. Shivarajkumar and Punith Rajkumar have laid the highest tradition of how to behave with juniors. You will have a special place for the people who treat you well when you are nothing," said Yash at the event.

Check out their dancing video below:

Directed by Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra under the banner of Jayanna Combines, the much-anticipated Kannada film is the sequel of Bhajarangi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 29 October 2021.

Also Read: Karan Johar calls Allu Arjun 'an absolute superstar' as he cheers for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi